New Delhi: CPI general secretary D Raja has said Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan should take the initiative to resolve differences within the Left in Kerala. In an interview with Malayala Manorama, Raja said Vijayan, a senior Left leader and former Chief Minister, should consider how all parties could be accommodated.

Raja also criticised the sarcastic responses from the CPM towards the CPI, saying such remarks should be avoided.

You often speak passionately about Left unity. Yet, the CPI is conducting its rally in Delhi independently today. Why?

Unity is indeed one of our primary objectives. However, this rally against the Union government is being organised independently by the CPI. It is our responsibility as a political party to reach out to the people and raise their issues.

What do you make of the sarcastic responses you have been receiving from the CPM in Kerala?

Such responses should be avoided. Pinarayi Vijayan is a senior Left politician. He is one of the most senior leaders not only in Kerala but also in the country. He should take the initiative to accommodate everyone.

Does the problem lie with the leadership rather than the CPM as a party?

The matter should be discussed with our state leadership. We are part of the Left Democratic Front. At the same time, we are independent political parties, so differences of opinion and approach are natural.

Is this kind of conflict between the two parties beneficial when the Left is already weak in the Legislative Assembly?

This is something both parties need to consider. The current Opposition Leader is also a former Chief Minister. He should think about how everyone can be accommodated.

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There have been invitations from some leaders of the Muslim League for the CPI to join the UDF. What is your response?

Other parties may see the differences between the Left parties as an opportunity. But the CPI is not a new political party. It has a history of 100 years in India. The first government in the world to come to power through the ballot was formed by the CPI.

Does that mean you do not take the invitations from the UDF seriously?

Certainly not.

CPI to hold meeting today

The CPI has called a meeting of its State Executive Committee in Delhi today to decide its next course of action following the CPM's decision to reject the proposal to appoint a Deputy Opposition Leader.

The meeting will be held at 6 pm at the request of CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, who has asked General Secretary D. Raja to discuss the issue in the presence of the party's central leadership.

The CPI is considering strong measures if the CPM maintains its stand. Two options are reportedly being discussed: forming a separate bloc in the Kerala Legislative Assembly or distancing itself from LDF leadership meetings and front programmes.

There are indications that the CPI may opt for one of these measures as a mark of protest if the CPM refuses to reconsider its decision.

The outcome of discussions between the CPI and CPM central leaderships is also expected to have a bearing on the decision to be taken at today's meeting. Meanwhile, the CPI's national leadership meetings are scheduled to begin in Delhi tomorrow.