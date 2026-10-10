New Delhi: Raising the slogan “Save Democracy”, senior CPM leaders from Kerala joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi on Saturday, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several leaders, including former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM general secretary M A Baby, were taken into custody by Delhi Police as they marched towards Jantar Mantar.

The leaders began their march from Kerala House in Delhi, but police personnel blocked their way as the demonstration gathered momentum.

Apart from Vijayan, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, former Finance Minister K N Balagopal, state secretary M V Govindan and former Industries Minister P Rajeeve were among those who took part in the protest.

CPM leader Brinda Karat was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama

“Gyanesh Kumar should go,” Vijayan said, reiterating the party's demand for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. He said the resignation would also mark a political victory for the protesters.

Vijayan alleged that democracy was being undermined by the deletion of voters from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He claimed that around 13 crore voters had been deleted and accused Gyanesh Kumar of attempting to disenfranchise voters to benefit the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“This protest is for democracy in the country,” he said.

CPM leader P K Sreemathy was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama

The protesters continued raising slogans, including “Down with fascism” and “Down with police raj”, while voices demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation echoed from different corners.

Delhi Police subsequently took the leaders into custody as they moved towards Jantar Mantar. In a dramatic moment, police personnel were seen pulling M A Baby towards a vehicle during the detention.

Pinarayi, Brittas and Balagopal were taken in a jeep.

Separately, CPM leaders Brinda Karat, K K Shailaja and P K Sreemathy were also detained as they joined the protest. "Modi and the government should realise that the people of India have risen and they cannot stop them. The heart of Delhi belongs to all of its people," Karat said.

The party's participation came amid renewed mobilisation against the Chief Election Commissioner, following an earlier CJP demonstration in June that led to the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi Police personnel deployed in the national capital ahead of the CJP protest. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama

The CPM had adjourned its central committee members' scheduled meeting in Delhi to participate in the demonstration.

The Centre deployed additional police personnel, including forces from the central reserves, amid efforts to prevent the protest from gaining momentum.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was also taken into custody soon after he alighted from a flight at Delhi airport, as police moved to prevent the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.