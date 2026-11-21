“Luminous, dark eyes, in a face of striking openness, met mine for the first time... ‘How do you do?’ I replied. I knew, that very instant -- it was un colpo di fulmine, a bolt of lightning.”



“Why don’t you come with me?” I was tempted for a moment, then replied, “I’m still very tired, Rajiv. I’ll see you when you get back.” “All right,” he laughed. “It’s just two more days anyway.” My last living image of him is his smile as he looks back, waves to me, and steps into the car that will drive him to the airport.

These two excerpts from Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love,’ frame her life with Rajiv Gandhi: their first meeting at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge in 1965 and their final conversation in May 1991, before his assassination in Sriperumbudur. They form the emotional heart of the Congress leader’s long-awaited memoir, a personal account of love, family, duty and loss set against India’s political history.

File photo: Manorama

Gandhi sets out her premise in the prologue, describing the book as “an unusual story: of a girl from a small town in Italy transplanting herself to India, witnessing and later being part of landmark events and changes in the country.”

The narrative begins with a shy 21-year-old from Orbassano, near Turin, who moves to India in 1968 for love. She candidly recounts her early struggles with the folds of a sari, food that set her mouth on fire, and learning Hindi while adjusting to life within one of India’s most powerful political dynasties. Across 500 pages, she chronicles her journey from a young bride who preferred to stay out of the limelight to the longest-serving president of the Indian National Congress.

The memoir unfolds across three distinct phases: life inside Indira Gandhi’s household, years by Rajiv’s side, and her own struggle in a male-dominated political arena.

Indira Gandhi with her grandchildren; Sonia Gandhi. File photo: Manorama Archives

Navigating two worlds

The opening chapters help explain Sonia Gandhi’s later choices. The parallels she draws between her strict, traditional Italian father, Stefano Maino, and her formidable mother-in-law, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shed light on how she learnt to navigate strong-willed authority figures.

Her inner conflict during those early years is evident. Her conservative father only reluctantly allowed her to travel to India after she came of age, giving her a return ticket and extracting a promise that she would make no major life decisions without consulting her parents. Days after she arrived in New Delhi in 1968, however, news of her engagement to Rajiv reached her father through the press. The decision had been taken by Indira Gandhi. Stefano Maino stayed away from the wedding.

Sonia’s account of Indira moves beyond the public image of the ‘Iron Lady’ to recall intimate domestic moments. Indira picked up a needle and thread to stitch Sonia’s evening dress on the day they first met. When Sonia asked why she had been left out of preparations for her child’s namkaran (naming ceremony), Indira sheepishly admitted she was simply “used to having her way.” Another anecdote recounts how a young Sonia opened a trapdoor leading into the king’s bedroom during a state visit to Bhutan, prompting a mix of rebuke and laughter from the then Prime Minister.

Indira Gandhi with her sons Rajiv (L) and Sanjay (R). File photo: Manorama Archives

Family dynamics and political silences

Gandhi does not attempt to justify Indira Gandhi’s authoritarian measures, though she offers her perspective on the pressures behind them. Her account of the extended family is nuanced. While she is critical of her sister-in-law Maneka Gandhi’s turbulent time in the household, she writes warmly about her late brother-in-law Sanjay Gandhi. Even as she questions his influence on Indira and his clashes with Rajiv, familial affection remains evident.

The silences in Belonging, however, are just as telling. She approaches some of India’s most contentious political episodes with noticeable restraint, including the Emergency, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Bofors scandal, the Ayodhya dispute and India’s intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war.

Although she mentions her reservations about the Emergency and the 1985 Shah Bano case, Sonia largely views Indian politics through Rajiv and his immediate circle. At times, this limits her account of the wider political and social realities.

Although she mentions her reservations about the Emergency and the 1985 Shah Bano case, Sonia largely views Indian politics through Rajiv and his immediate circle. At times, this limits her account of the wider political and social realities. Rajiv became prime minister at 40, still grieving his mother’s assassination in October 1984. His intentions, as Sonia describes them, were earnest and modernising, though some of his government’s decisions proved contentious.

While she is guarded about controversies within her own party, Gandhi is outspoken in her criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of propaganda. She traces the ideological divide back decades, noting that Indira Gandhi believed socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan had fallen under the RSS’s influence in the 1970s.

Her views on BJP leaders vary across generations. She recalls former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with warmth and respect but is less charitable towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Comparing his conduct with that of earlier leaders, she writes: “This is different from the past, when leaders across party divides would treat one another with cordiality. He tends to look away, avoiding eye contact.” She adds that their visions of India are fundamentally different.

Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with their children, Rahul and Priyanka. File Photo: Manorama Archives

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Living with the threat of violence

One of the memoir’s most gripping threads is the pervasive sense of dread that shadowed the family. For Sonia, watching Rajiv become prime minister after witnessing Indira’s bullet-riddled body was harrowing.

As Rajiv prepared to become prime minister in 1984, Sonia cried, “You can’t do this to us… they will kill you too!” He, she recounts, replied, “They’ll kill me anyway.” Seven years later, two months before his assassination by a suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, their son Rahul, now Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, warned her: “Ma, if something isn’t done about Pa’s security, I know I’ll soon have to come back for his funeral.”

She also writes about raising Rahul and Priyanka under the constant threat of violence. Homeschooled for years after their grandmother’s assassination, the children grew up aware of the risks that came with their surname. Rajiv’s assassination changed their lives overnight. Gandhi writes of leaning on her children for emotional support: “I had become the child to be protected, and they the parents.”

Widowed and adrift after 1991, she initially resisted calls to enter public life. But as the Congress weakened and its electoral fortunes declined in the late 1990s, she eventually stepped in. Rebuilding her life became intertwined with reviving a demoralised party, even as she faced attacks over her foreign birth. She writes candidly about feeling betrayed when senior Congress leaders questioned her eligibility to lead the party into an election because of her Italian origins. Standing her ground, she asserted her right to lead.

Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with their children, Rahul and Priyanka. File Photo: Manorama Archives

The 2004 turning point

In May 2004, against considerable odds, she led the Congress back to power at the head of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). She then surprised many by declining the prime ministership and nominating Dr Manmohan Singh to head the government. Singh, a soft-spoken economist, had steered India’s 1991 economic liberalisation under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Her decision to step aside became one of the defining moments of her political career. Rahul and Priyanka feared losing their only surviving parent to political violence, and Sonia herself was still haunted by past tragedies. She also believed Manmohan Singh was the right person to lead the country. The decision shaped the UPA’s decade in power.

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“Belonging” may not be the tell-all political exposé some readers expect, but it offers a personal account of how love and bereavement shaped a woman who spent years resisting the political role she eventually assumed. Its guarded treatment of contentious events limits its value as a political reckoning. As a memoir of family and loss, it is more revealing.