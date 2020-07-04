Another elephant dies in Palakkad forest, officers probe firecracker angle

Palakkad: A month after a pregnant elephant's death by consuming cracker filled fruit in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest sparked widespread outrage, another similar incident was reported from Attappadi in Palakkad district on Friday night.

A five-year-old elephant, which was found with a fractured jaw, by forest officials at Veetikkundu in Agali forest range died last night.

The animal, which was unable to eat, was spotted by the forest officers on Thursday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar said they suspect that the elephant could have bitten into a cracker filled coconut or some fruit.

The elephant is suspected to have strayed from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu forests as it had not been spotted earlier in any herds by forest officials so far, the official said.

The Tamil Nadu forests is hardly two to three km from the area where it was found,he said.

The animal's post-mortem was conducted this morning.

Dr Arun Sakaria, Chief Forest Veterinary Officer, said "the animal had a fractured mandible, had a split tongue and was suffering from pneumonia. It also had a tumour in the abdomen.

The pregnant elephant had taken refuge in the Killiyar river, as life ebbed out of her on May 27.

"We have collected the samples and sent it for forensic tests. Samples have also been submitted for toxicology test."

According to him, though there are no external injuries, they were not ruling out the possibility of the elephant consuming a cracker laden fruit which could have exploded in its mouth.

Forest officials said tribals in the area had informed them about the elephant.

On May 27, a pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley was killed after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

The elephant, which was in severe pain following the injuries suffered for about a week.

It was during post-mortem that it came to be known that she was pregnant.

The incident had come to light after a forest officer posted an emotional post.

To prevent wild animals, especially wild boars, from destroying their crops, local people put up such fruit traps filled with crackers.

One person has been arrested in the case relating to the death of the pregnant elephant. Two accused in the case are still absconding.