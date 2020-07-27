Kerala cabinet decides not to impose total lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala cabinet has decided against imposing another lockdown in the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meet held via video conference on Monday.

The cabinet, however, decided to enforce strict restrictions in places severely affected by the COVID-19 spread.

The decision was in line with Friday's all-party meet, which too had taken a stand against complete lockdown.

"There were two opinions on a lockdown. Some experts wanted complete shut down, while others wanted the existing restrictions to be strengthened. I put forward the same at the all-party-meeting and the representatives were not in favour of the complete lockdown. They said that the current restrictions should be strengthened," Pinarayi had said on Friday, after the all-party meet.

Unanimous stand

During the meet, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had asked the the government not to resort to complete lockdown, but urged it to implement a triple lockdown in the regions wherever it was equired.

The CPM leadership felt that a total lockdown again would bring great hardship to the people.