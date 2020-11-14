Customs gets court's nod to quiz Sivasankar in jail

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Customs is now set to interrogate Kerala chief minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar as it suspects his role in the diplomatic gold smuggling. The central agency which had unearthed the smuggling in early July appraised the Principal Sessions Court here to this effect.

However, Sivasankar's role in the crime needs to be fixed decisively, the Customs superintendent who is the investigating officer, told the court.

The Customs raised these points in an application filed before court seeking permission to question Sivasankar in jail.

Sivasankar who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate is currently on remand in district jail.

The court permitted the Customs officials to question him from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday. It allowed a 30-minute break after every 2 hours of questioning. Also, he should be allowed to get in touch with his advocate on demand.

'No bar on media'

The Customs stated that the media cannot be barred from covering the proceedings in a criminal court of a country where freedom of press exists. The Customs made its stand clear on a petition filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case.

In her petition she alleged that the statements which were handed over in a sealed cover had leaked out. She demanded the filing of contempt of court cases against media organisations which had secured and published the statements.

However, the Customs argued that her petition was not maintainable as there is no mention of the party who leaked out the information.

In its counter-affidavit the Customs further pointed out that the doors of the court cannot be shut on the media based on vague allegations.

Vigilance seeks nod to question Sivasankar

Close on the heels of the questioning by national investigating agencies, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has also decided to interrogate Sivasankar, but in connection with the irregularities in the Life Mission real-estate project.

Vigilance will approach the Ernakulam Sessions court with the demand on Tuesday.

Sivasankar is the fifth accused in the Vigilance case.

The Vigilance suspects that Sivasankar is at the centre of the irregularities in awarding the building contract of Life Mission flats at Wadakkanchery.

Swapna has already confessed to Vigilance that Rs 1.05 crore recovered from her bank locker was kickback received for the Life Mission project undertaken by Unitac with the aid of a UAE agency.

She had also revealed Unitac CEO Santosh Eapen had given Rs 3.25 crore to UAE Consulate official Khalid Ali. After paying the commission Santhosh Eapen met Sivasankar in the latter's office, she stated thus incriminating her close associate.

Moreover, Life Mission CEO U V Jose had deposed that Sivasankar, in his capacity as the principal secretary to the chief minister, controlled its projects.

Subsequently, the Vigilance filed the report arraigning Sivasankar as the fifth accused in the case. The Vigilance probe is aimed at seeking more clarity on issues including a portion of the commission amount received by Sivasankar.