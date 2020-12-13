4,698 new COVID cases in Kerala after 46,375 tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 4,698 new COVID cases and 5,258 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state fell to 59,438.

Of the new cases, 4,034 contracted the virus through contact while 93 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 528 remain unclear.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam reported the most cases - 649, 612 and 509 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) has fell to 10.13.

Forty-three healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.

29 COVID deaths

Twenty-nine COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,623.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 649 (Contact cases – 608)

Kozhikode - 612 (594)

Ernakulam - 509 (360)

Thrissur - 438 (417)

Kottayam - 416 (397)

Palakkad - 307 (156)

Kollam - 269 (262)

Kannur - 267 (228)

Thiruvananthapuram - 254 (164)

Wayanad - 234 (222)

Pathanamthitta - 229 (145)

Idukki - 222 (209)

Alappuzha - 218 (203)

Kasaragod - 74 (69)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 5,258 recoveries on Sunday.

So far, 6,07,119 people have been cured of the virus in the state.

There are currently 3,16,547 people under observation across the state. Of them, 3,03,150 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,397 are in hospitals.

A total of 1,680 people were admitted in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Here's the district-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 342

Kollam - 347

Pathanamthitta - 198

Alappuzha - 425

Kottayam - 455

Idukki - 99

Ernakulam - 804

Thrissur - 276

Palakkad - 381

Malappuram - 886

Kozhikode - 686

Wayanad - 201

Kannur - 111

Kasaragod - 47