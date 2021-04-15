8,126 new COVID cases in Kerala after 60,900 tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 8,126 new COVID cases and 2,700 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 63,650.

So far, 11,28,475 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 7,226 contracted the virus through contact while 238 came from outside the state.

Twenty are healthcare workers.

A total of 60,900 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,40,13,857 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 13.34.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 1267, 1062 and 800 respectively.

Twenty COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,856.

There are currently 1,94,808 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,85,893 are under home or institutional quarantine while 8,915 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 1,267 (contact cases - 1,219)

Kozhikode - 1,062 (1,033)

Thiruvananthapuram - 800 (587)

Kottayam - 751 (713)

Malappuram - 744 (693)

Thrissur - 704 (691)

Kannur - 649 (529)

Palakkad - 481 (209)

Kollam - 399 (385)

Pathanamthitta - 395 (334)

Alappuzha - 345 (340)

Idukki - 205 (193)

Wayanad - 166 (157)

Kasaragod - 158 (143)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 512

Kozhikode - 410

Ernakulam - 337

Malappuram - 264

Kottayam - 253

Thrissur - 234

Alappuzha - 177

Kannur - 119

Kollam - 103

Palakkad - 99

Kasaragod - 61

Pathanamthitta - 61

Idukki - 40

Wayanad - 30