Eight shutters for new Mullaperiyar dam

Thiruvananthapuram: The new dam at Mullaperiyar, proposed to be built by Kerala, will have eight shutters.

These shutters will be on the main dam. The current dam has only 13 spillway shutters. Only when the water level touches 136ft, water can be released through these. If there are shutters, then the water level of the dam can be regulated by releasing the water at any time.

Kerala has decided to build the new dam at a cost of Rs 1000 crore in four years. The site for the proposed dam has been identified 366mts downstream of the existing dam. The maximum storage capacity of the new dam will be 152ft. The new dam will be constructed within the limits of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Though Kerala had sent several letters on dam construction, Tamil Nadu did not reply. And Kerala has again initiated the process of preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

Kerala had proposed to build the new dam in 2011, but it was caught in a legal tussle. The cost estimated in the old DPR is Rs 663 crore. The new DPR is being prepared with a complete overhaul of the old report.