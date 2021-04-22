COVID-19: 26,995 new cases in Kerala on Thursday, tally crosses 13L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded the highest daily tally of 26,995 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 13,22,054.

As many as 6,370 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,60,472.

The active cases touched 1,56,226, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press conference.

In the last 24 hours, 1,37,177 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 19.97 per cent.

With 28 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,028.

Of the positive cases, 69 were health workers, while 275 had come from outside the state and 24,921 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,730 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• Vaccines would be given to only those who make online registrations. Those who have already made spot registrations will be given the shots.

• The state has over 1.65 crore people in the above 18 age group who will be eligible to receive vaccine shots from May 1. Those who suffer from various ailments will be given priority for shots from this group. The vaccination drive will be organized in two-three phases for this group.

• The State has initiated discussions with vaccine manufacturers to make direct purchases for the state.

• Gatherings and functions are responsible for the current surge in cases in most districts. Wedding events, funerals etc became source of several infections lately.

• Action will be taken against roadside vendors if they don't follow the COVID-19 protocols.

• Those who have taken the first dose will also have to register online to receive the second shot.

• Most in Kerala received the Covishield vaccine. Studies have proven that the second shot can be taken till the 12th week after taking the first doze. So there is no need to panic and rush fearing the vaccine will run out of stock.

• The state registered 28,606 cases today against those who didnt wear face masks and 9,782 cases for not keeping to social distancing.

• Kiosks will be installed in the state borders in Wayanad to conduct RT-PCR tests.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday said the government would provide the vaccine free of cost to everyone.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam – 4,396

Kozhikode – 3,372

Thrissur – 2,781

Malappuram – 2,776

Kottayam – 2,485

Thiruvananthapuram – 2,283

Kannur – 1,747

Palakkad – 1,518

Pathanamthitta – 1,246

Alappuzha – 1,157

Kollam – 988

Idukki – 931

Kasaragod – 701

Wayanad - 614.

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 490

Kollam – 416

Pathanamthitta – 182

Alappuzha – 494

Kottayam – 540

Idukki – 129

Ernakulam – 541

Thrissur – 579

Palakkad – 266

Malappuram – 378

Kozhikode – 1,298

Wayanad – 83

Kannur – 390

Kasaragod – 584

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,55,209 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,39,418 are under home or institutional quarantine and 15,791 are in hospitals.

3,161 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 1,47,28,177 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, 13 more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 520 in the state.