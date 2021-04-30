More stringent curbs in Kerala from May 4 to 9, know what is allowed and forbidden

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to impose severe restrictions on civic activities from May 4 to 9 to curtail the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions would be similar to the mini-lockdown imposed on Saturday and Sunday last. Those violating the norms would be charged under the Disaster Management Act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

The daily COVID-19 caseload in the State has been on an upswing, with Friday reporting 38,607 new cases. The test positivity rate was 24.5 per cent.

The chief minister said the restrictions, imposed to avoid unnecessary travel and crowding, would have minimal impact on civic activities. A decision on the routine functioning of public offices would be made later.

Cinema, TV serial and documentary shootings have been temporarily prohibited.

Restrictions in a nutshell

• No one will be allowed to step out unnecessarily. Crowding will not be allowed in closed spaces.

• Unnecessary travel won’t be allowed.

• Shops selling essential items such as dairy products, vegetables, groceries, and fish and meat stalls will be allowed to function. They should encourage maximum door delivery

• Vendors in vegetable and fish markets should maintain a social distance of 2 metres. They should wear two masks and gloves.

• Hospitals, media organisations, telecom, and IT firms have been exempted. The distribution of milk, newspapers, and institutions dealing with water and power supply, too, can function.

• The restrictions are not applicable to Covid vaccination centres

• Strict restrictions on weddings and funerals

• No indoor dining in hotels and restaurants. Home deliveries are allowed.

• No restriction on door-to-door fish selling.

• Textiles, jewellery shops and hairdressing salons to remain closed.

• Autorickshaws, taxis and cargo vehicles can ply in unavoidable situations. Police will check such vehicles.

• Private firm employees should keep their ID cards, and produce them on demand.

• Industries and companies working round-the-clock can function as usual. Their employees should produce ID cards if demanded.

Progress report only for Class-9 students

Educational institutions in Kerala have been ordered not to prepare the progress report of students up to Class 8. This is however allowed for Class 9 as per an order of the Department of Public Education.

The Public Education director K Jeevan Babu said a decision on the case of students of one to eight would be made later.

The list of Class 9 students deserving promotion should be published before May 25, after preparing their progress report.

Valuation of exam papers should be conducted after considering the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.