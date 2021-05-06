Trains to Kerala suspended in wake of COVID surge

In wake of the dire coronavirus situation in Kerala, the Indian Railways has suspended several trains connecting the state's many cities and other major destinations including Bangalore, Chennai and New Delhi.

The MEMU services have also been suspended.

All services are expected to resume after May 31.

Here's a list of cancelled train services:



• Chennai – Thiruvananthapuram Super (from May 8 to 29)

• Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad (from May 9 to 31)

• Kochuveli - Mangalore Antyodaya (from May 8)

• Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi (from May 8)

• Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Express (from May 8)

• Nagercoil-Mangalore Ernad Express (from May 9)

• Ernakulam-Banaswadi Express (from May 9)

• Ernakulam-Bengaluru Intercity (from May 8)

• Thiruvananthapuram- Shornur Venad (from May 8)

• Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Janashatabdi (from May 9)

• Palakkad - Tiruchirappalli Express (from May 9)

• Thiruvananthapuram - Nizamuddin Special (from May 14)

To curb the spread of the virus and to bring down the daily COVID cases considerably, the Kerala government has imposed a total lockdown in the state from May 8 to May 16.



Though the restrictions are not announced yet, it could be assumed that the borders will be shut during this period. In order to facilitate the return of Keralites working in other states, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be running special services. Three buses have been arranged in Bangalore.

“Maximum numbers of buses will ply on Thursday and Friday to see long-distance commuters to their destinations,” KSRTC Chief Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said.