COVID-19: 32,680 cases in Kerala on Saturday, tally crosses 21L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 32,680 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases to 21,18,263.

As many as 29,442 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,66,232.

The active cases touched 4,45,334, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,22,628 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 26.65 per cent.

With 96 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 6,339.

Of the positive cases, 99 were health workers, while 296 had come from outside the state and 29,969 infected through contact. The source of infection of 2316 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the wake of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday urged the new government in Kerala to conduct the swearing-in ceremony on virtual platform.

Kerala State Lottery Department has postponed the Saturday lottery draw due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the state.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Triple lockdown will be enforced from Sunday midnight in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. These districts will have only one entry and exit points.

• Govt to deploy 10,000 additional police personnel to implement triple lockdown.

• In areas under triple lockdown, medical shops, petrol pumps, shops selling life-saving equipment and medical equipment can function on all days. Banks to function on Tuesdays and Friday.. Provision stores and bakeries can open on alternate days. Milk and newspaper distribution must be completed before 6am. Banks in co-operative sector to function only on Mondays and Thursdays.

• State has reported a few cases of fungal infection among COVID patients.

• LSG department will buy 19,500 pulse oximetres for distribution in Kozhikode district.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram- 4782 (4521 contact cases)

Ernakulam- 3744 (3620)

Thrissur- 3334 (3272)

Thiruvananthapuram- 3292 (3097)

Palakkad- 3165 (1643)

Kozhikode- 2966 (2926)

Kollam- 2332 (2321)

Kottayam- 2012 (1762)

Alappuzha- 1996 (1993)

Kannur- 1652 (1500)

Pathanamthitta- 1119 (1081)

Kasaragod- 847 (827)

Idukki- 737 (715)

Wayanad- 702 (691)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 2912

Kollam- 1765

Pathanamthitta- 976

Alappuzha- 1509

Kottayam- 2190

Idukki- 691

Ernakulam- 3065

Thrissur- 2742

Palakkad- 3012

Malappuram- 3669

Kozhikode- 4725

Wayanad- 458

Kannur- 1504

Kasaragod- 224

Testing and quarantine

A total of 10,31,271 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 9,94,204 are under home or institutional quarantine and 37,067 are in hospitals.

3,974 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 1,78,12,355 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Saturday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and five have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 664 in the state.

