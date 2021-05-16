Kerala to begin vaccination of adults in priority list from tomorrow: FAQs on registration

The vaccination of those aged 18-44 in the priority list will begin on Monday (May 17). Those with comorbid conditions have been included in the priority list.

Those with comorbid conditions can apply for priority on the State government website (covid19.kerala.gov.in) by providing the reference identification number provided on registering themselves on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in).

Meanwhile, a demand has been raised to accept medical documents or discharge summary for registering on the state government website. A medical certificate specifying the comorbid condition is mandatory for registration.

The demand was made after several people found it difficult to visit hospitals for the certificate during the statewide lockdown.

Registration: Frequently asked questions

Why should I apply over the State website after registering myself on CoWIN portal?

The State-level registration is to accord priority to those with comorbidities in the 18-44 age group. This is not an alternative to the CoWIN portal. Only those who had registered on the CoWIN portal could furnish details on the States’ website.

How do I find the reference ID on the CoWIN portal?

Log into the selfregistration.cowin.gov.in by providing your mobile number. Once logged in, the portal will display accounts linked to your mobile number. The 14-digit number provided against ‘REF ID’ next to the specific account is the reference ID.

How do I know if my application has been approved?

You will receive an SMS, detailing the vaccination information, on the registered mobile number. Alternatively, open the ‘Check your request status’ option on the top of the website. Click ‘Check Status’ after providing the mobile number, year of birth and CoWIN registration ID to know the present status.

Who approves the applications?

The respective district medical office will check and approve the applications. If the information provided is wrong, the application will be rejected. Only those living in Kerala can apply.

What about the year of birth?

Only those born between 1977 and 2003 can register.

Can those without comorbid conditions register on the Kerala State website?

No. For those without comorbid conditions, the registration on the CoWIN portal is enough.

How will I get the certificate to prove comorbid conditions?

The form could be downloaded in .pdf format from the ‘Co-morbidity Form’ option on the State government’s website. The form, after filled up and certified by a doctor, could be photographed or scanned and uploaded onto the website (the file should not exceed 1MB). The printout of the form is also available in most hospitals.

What if the file size exceeds 1MB?

Search Google for free websites providing ‘image reducer/compress PDF’ facilities. Reduce the file size using this facility.