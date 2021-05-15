Vaccination of adults in priority list in Kerala from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The vaccination of those aged 18-44 in the priority list will begin on Monday (May 17). They can register themselves for the vaccine online from Saturday.

Those with comorbid conditions have been included in the priority list. The state government has issued a list of specific diseases that would get priority.

How to register

• The online registration of adults aged below 45 has commenced on May 1. Those who have not registered themselves may do so on the CoWIN portal

• After registering on the CoWIN portal, those with comorbid conditions and seeking priority may log into https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/

• A one-time password (OTP) will be delivered on providing the mobile phone number

• Provide the OTP to proceed

• Furnish the district, name, gender, year of birth, nearest vaccination centre and reference ID received while registering on CoWIN portal

• Upload medical certificate of diseases other than COVID-19 (A list of medical conditions eligible for priority vaccination, and a pro forma of the certificate are provided on the Health Department’s website)

• Click submit after furnishing all the details and uploading the certificate.

• The furnished information will be scrutinized at the district level. People eligible for priority vaccination will get an SMS, detailing the vaccination centre, date and time.

• The SMS fixing the appointment, Aadhaar or any other recognized identification card, and medical certificate (of comorbid condition) should be produced at the vaccination centre

Comorbid conditions eligible for priority vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram: List of comorbid conditions among adults aged 18-44 eligible for inclusion in the priority group below:

• Heart disease with hospital admission in the past one year

• Post cardiac transplant or left ventricular assist device

• Patients with less than 40% ejection fraction

• Moderate or severe valvular heart disease

• Congenital heart disease with pulmonary hypertension

• Coronary artery disease with diabetes or hypertension that required bypass surgery or angioplasty

• Angina and hypertension or diabetes

• Stroke with hypertension and diabetes (CT scan/MRI report mandatory for this category)

• Diabetes for more than 10 years with hypertension

• Kidney/liver/hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient or on waiting list

• Kidney disease on dialysis

• Prolonged use of steroids or immunosuppressant medications

• Decompensated cirrhosis

• Severe respiratory disease with hospitalizations in past two years

• Lymphoma/leukaemia/myeloma

• Diagnosis of any cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

• Sickle cell disease/bone marrow failure/aplastic anemia/thalassemia major

• Primary immunodeficiency diseases/ HIV infection

• Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/muscular dystrophy/acid attack with involvement of the respiratory system. Persons with disabilities with high support needs. Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness