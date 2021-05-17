Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala begins COVID-19 vaccination of those aged 18-44 in the priority list

Hyderabad: Telangana on sunday, 3 January 2021 took the initial steps towards preparing the ground for mass administration of the Covid-19 vaccine with a dry run in seven places in the State.-Subject Expert Committee of Central Drug Standard Control Organization on Saturday recommended Bharat Biotechâ s â Covaxinâ for emergency use in India. The final decision on its approval will, however, be taken by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). (Photo: IANS)
Representational image: IANS
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid COVID-19 cases continuing to show an upward trend in the state, vaccination for the prioritised groups in the 18-44 years age category began in Kerala on Monday with over 1.90 lakh people registering in the last two days to get the first dose.

People with comorbidities, belonging to this age group, are included in the first priority group, Health Department sources here said.

The state government has already issued detailed guidelines for the vaccination of this age group and released the list of comorbidities to determine the eligibility, they said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eligible people have been directed to register in the government website concerned to be included in the priority list.

After reviewing the documents provided by them at the district level, the eligible people have been notified via SMS stating the vaccination centre, date and time according to the availability and priority of the vaccine.

As per the guidelines, the beneficiaries should produce the appointment SMS from the Health department, a valid photo ID proof and the comorbidity certificate at the vaccination centres.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be taken between 12 to 16 weeks after receiving the first dose and the second dose of Covaxin from four to six weeks after taking the first shot, it said.

A total of 1,90,745 people, belonging to the age group of 18-44 years, have registered in the last two days for vaccination in the state, Health department sources added.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.