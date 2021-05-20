30,491 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1,31,525 tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 30,491 new COVID cases and 44,369 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 3,17,850.

So far, 19,38,887 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 28,176 contracted the virus through contact while 172 came from outside the state and 101 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,39,287 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,84,21,465 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 23.18.

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 4746, 3969 and 3336 respectively.

Thursday also saw 128 COVID deaths.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 6,852.

There are currently 9,99,338 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 9,60,653 are under home or institutional quarantine while 38,685 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 4,746 (4,538 contact cases)

Thiruvananthapuram - 3,969 (3,699)

Ernakulam - 3,336 (3,243)

Kollam - 2,639 (2,620)

Palakkad - 2,560 (1,260)

Alappuzha - 2,462 (2,423)

Thrissur - 2,231 (2,217)

Kozhikode - 2,207 (2,121)

Kottayam - 1,826 (1,730)

Kannur - 1,433 (1,330)

Pathanamthitta - 991 (956)

Idukki - 846 (798)

Kasaragod - 728 (716)

Wayanad - 517 (505)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 5,512

Kollam - 2,017

Pathanamthitta - 1,623

Alappuzha - 2,214

Kottayam - 2,502

Idukki - 1,672

Ernakulam - 4,418

Thrissur - 7,332

Palakkad - 4,701

Malappuram - 5,729

Kozhikode - 3,823

Wayanad - 823

Kannur - 1,255

Kasaragod - 748