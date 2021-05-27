Kerala announces more lockdown relaxations | Here's a list

Thiruvananthapuram: Following a slight drop in new COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate, the Kerala government on Thursday announced a slew of lockdown relaxations.

Ophthalmologists, optical shops, shops selling and repairing hearing aid equipment, assistive devices and prostheses, gas stove repair shops, and mobile and computer repair shops can be opened twice a week during the lockdown period.

During his sunset briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that considering a shortage in the state for construction material, metal crushers in the state could be opened sticking to COVID-19 protocols.

The CM also said that permission would be given for the transportation of sanitary products for women from manufacturers to shops.

The State had earlier allowed textile and jewelry showrooms to open with limited number of employees for home delivery and online sale.

Kerala is on lockdown till May 30. The government will take a call on extending it if needed by the ended of this week.

On Thursday, 24,166 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state from 1,35,232 sample tests.

The test positivity rate is projected at 17.87 per cent.

Vijayan said the average test positivity rate for May 24-26 is 20.40 per cent as against 22.55 per cent for May 21 -23.

"There has been a 12.61 per cent decline in the number of active cases while the number of new cases per day has decreased by 9.03 per cent", Vijayan said.

Package for children orphaned by Covid

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a special package for children orphaned by COVID-19 in the state.

Vijayan said, "We need to take care of the children who have lost their father and mother due to COVID-19. A special package will be implemented for the care of such children."

Under the package, initially, an amount of Rs 3 lakhs will be given to the children as a lump sum.

In addition, an amount of Rs 2,000 per month will also be given till they reach the age of 18.

"The government has also decided to bear the cost of their education up to the degree level," he said.