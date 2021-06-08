Malayalam
COVID vaccine: Private bus employees to be prioritised

Our Correspondent
Published: June 08, 2021 03:29 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccine
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at a mass vaccination camp in Chennai. PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Private bus employees would be prioritised for Covid vaccination in the state.

As per the High Court's directives, advocates and other HC officials would also be included in the priority list for COVID vaccination, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The private hospitals will be utilised for the vaccination processes. A scientific study will be carried out into coronavirus infection among children.

The chief minister also said vaccination of the elderly has been progressing well. Those who have not been vaccinated will be inoculated soon.

The expert committee and the health department have been directed to look into whether respiratory therapists have to be deployed at centres where C-category COVID patients are being treated.

Since Covaxin is not approved in foreign countries, various options would be explored to facilitate the foreign travel of those who have taken two vaccine doses.

