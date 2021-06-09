Few shops can open on Friday; total lockdown in Kerala this weekend

Thiruvananthapuram: A variety of shops including those selling stationery, jewellery, footwear, textiles, opticals, and books can open from 7am to 7pm on Friday, the Kerala government informed.

While vehicle showrooms can open from 7am to 2pm on Friday for maintenance works, sales and other operations are not permitted.

Site engineers and supervisors working in the construction sector can travel on lockdown days with their ID cards/documents.

Based on the various orders issued by the government, restrictions and relaxations may vary in containment zones and areas where the Collectors have issued specific instructions.

The development comes in view of the government's decision to extend the state-wide lockdown until June 16.

Total shutdown during the weekend



A total shutdown has been declared during the weekend (June 12 and 13) in the state.



Restrictions & relaxations:



* Central-state offices in the essential service category and corporations can function.



* Companies, institutions and industries in the emergency service category can operate 24 hours. The employees must produce ID cards.



* Travel permission for officials of telecom, internet companies and the vehicles of these institutions.



* Patients and bystanders can travel with ID cards.



* Shops selling groceries, food, fruits, and vegetables; milk booths, shops selling fish and meat, and toddy shops can function from 7am to 7pm. Home delivery will also be allowed.



* Parcel/home delivery will also be allowed for restaurants and bakeries. Timing from 7am to 7pm.



* Long-distance bus services and train-flight services will also be permitted. Private vehicles, taxis and public transport can be used to take passengers home from airports, railway stations and bus stations. Travel documents should be produced.



* Wedding, house-warming and other ceremonies should be registered on the Covid Jagratha portal. Functions should be held in accordance with the Covid protocol with a limited number of people.

