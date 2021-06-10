Locked in a room for 10 years: Sajida and Rahman reveal details of secret life

People in Kerala were stunned recently over a news report regarding a young woman confined by her husband to a single room for 10 years in Palakkad district. Soon, it was revealed that the couple, Rahman and Sajida, led a secret life to escape the wrath of the husband’s family.

Presently enjoying their freedom, the couple has come out with more startling details of their extraordinary life.

“We were in love for around two years when Sajida left her house one day and came with me. She said that she desperately wanted to be with me. At that time, I was expecting some money, with which we planned to start a new life. However, my parents took that money and we could not go anywhere,” said Rahman.

Rahman soon had an idea to keep his wife away from the attention of his family. He asked her to live in a room in his own house but locked it all the time so that his family was unaware of her presence. Still, Rahman says he took good care of Sajida.

“It was a tough life for 10 years. But I always shared my food with her. I have an interest in electronics and fixed a metal rod for bolting the door which was electrified,” he says.

Incidentally, Sajida did not suffer from any serious illness during the last decade. “Sometimes, she had a mild fever for which I gave her paracetamol tablets,” says Rahman.

“All these years, my parents did not know Sajida lived in our house. However, they tortured me during the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 and even subjected me to witchcraft,” Rahman adds.

About her strange life, Sajida says: “Nobody would believe our experiences. But, Rahman always made me comfortable. He gave me half his food. A television was also arranged in the room and I used a headset, so that nobody else could hear the sound. That was how I passed the time when Rahman went to work.”

The couple’s strange story has a happy ending. “After the news of our life broke, my parents called me. Now I am relieved,” says Sajida.