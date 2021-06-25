Another weekend lockdown to be in force from midnight

Thiruvananthapuram: The scheduled complete lockdown will be enforced in Kerala during this weekend as part of the continuing efforts to reduce the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of COVID-19 further. The existing relaxations in force during weekdays will be force again from Monday. A decision on lifting the lockdown is likely to be taken during the Covid review meeting next Tuesday.

Though a total lockdown will be in effect on June 26 and 27, the examinations scheduled to be held on both the days would be held as announced earlier.

Exemptions have been given to those in essential service sector and health services for the weekend.

Private buses will not operate services on both the days. The KSRTC will conduct limited services of its buses.

Temples will open during the weekend and daily rituals will be conducted. Devotees in the nearby areas can have 'darshan', while adhering to the guidelines. However, vehicles will not be allowed due to the complete lockdown.

Places of worship had reopened in the state on Thursday after one-and-a-half months.

Hotels, restaurants and bakeries can function from 7am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. During the weekend only home delivery of food will be allowed from hotels. Food cannot be sold in parcels as is being done on weekdays.

Shops selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish too can stay open from 7am to 7pm. Milk booths and toddy shops are also allowed to function at this time.

Labourers engaged in the construction sector can work, adhering to Covid norms. Nearby police station should be informed in advance about the construction activities

The banks and financial institutions will next open on Monday. However, triple lockdown will continue to be imposed in areas with high TPR.