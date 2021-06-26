Priyanka's death: Police yet to trace mother-in-law Santha Rajan P Dev

Thiruvananthapuram: Santha Rajan P Dev, wife of late actor Rajan P Dev, who had been under probe over her daughter-in-law Priyanka's suicide, has gone into hiding, according to the police.

The delay in taking Santha, the second accused in the case, into police custody had invited severe criticism.

The police had delayed Santha's arrest for nearly a month claiming she had tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, Priyanka's family lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently alleging the police had been trying to sabotage the investigation.

The police were unable to trace Santha after inspecting both her and her daughter's houses.

The police had arrested Priyanka's husband Unni P Dev, the first accused in the case, on May 25, when a case was filed by Priyanka's brother Vishnu, who alleged that Priyanka, 26, took her life on May 12 due to domestic violence she suffered at her husband's home.

Unni and Priyanka got married on November 21, 2019. The relatives said it was a love marriage. Unni, who is also an actor, is the younger son of Rajan P Dev.

According to Priyanka's relatives, Unni and Priyanka had problems in their marital life and the latter was brought back to her home due to this. Unni used to frequently demand money from Priyanka and her family as dowry.

The relatives alleged that she had bruises on her body due to physical assault when she returned home. Priyanka had filed a complaint at Vattappara police station on May 11 alleging domestic violence. The next day, she was found hanging at her home at Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The relatives later filed a police complaint seeking action against Unni for abetment of suicide and domestic violence.

Vattapara police had registered a case and had begun investigation following the complaint from Priyanka's brother.

The state reported at least half a dozen unnatural deaths of young married women in the last few days. Apparently, they committed suicide owing to harassment or torture over dowry.