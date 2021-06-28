New law needed to curb smuggling in Kerala, says outgoing DGP Behera

Thiruvananthapuram: Smuggling of contrabands continue unabated in Kerala despite vigil on the seas and at ports. Gold smuggling flourishes with political patronage as the sensational busts in recent times suggest. Kerala's outgoing police chief Loknath Behera says the state has to enact a new law to prevent smuggling.

"A recommendation in this regard has been submitted to the government," he told Manorama News in an interview.

"Even though smuggling cases are investigated by Central agencies, related crimes could be prevented at the state-level. Kerala could enact a legislation to check gold smuggling modelled on a Maharashtra law," said Behera, who is set to retire from service on June 30.

Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA) is often invoked by police in that state to crack down on mafias or smugglers. The Act provides for "preventive detention of slumlords, bootleggers and drug-offenders, for preventing their dangerous activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order."

Missed call facility to alert about domestic violence

Speaking on the recent incidents of domestic violence in Kerala, Behera said that a missed call facility would be introduced for the benefit of the victims. "The women facing violence at home should take a firm stand that they would no longer suffer. Moreover, the society has to make corrections to combat the dowry menace," he said.

"The Vismaya case has shocked the conscience of Kerala society. But dowry cannot be prevented by the law alone and the society has to discuss the issue and find a solution. Public awareness programmes on women’s safety also should be conducted," said Behera.

No link between CM and PM

Replying to a question, Behera denied that he acted as a 'bridge' between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his five-year term as Director General of Police (DGP) in charge of law and order.

"Pinarayi gives very strict orders. But, we have had no differences," he said.

Behera also said that he never took notice of the allegations raised by the Opposition or charges that he was a BJP supporter.

No regret on Maoist killings

Regarding the killings of Maoist activists during his term, Behera said that he had no regrets. "The police only carried out their duty. I also do not find anything wrong in invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Pantheerankavu case," he said referring to the arrest of two youths.

No self-judgement

Behera said that he would not attempt a self-assessment of his tenure as DGP. "Let people analyse what the police did," he quipped.

Refusing to give a hint on his successor, Behera said the next police chief's biggest challenge would be retaining Kerala police at the top spot in India.

Meanwhile, Behera said that he was dejected over not being selected to head the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "I had scored the top marks among the list of probable candidates," he pointed out.