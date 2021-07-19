IUML leader Abdul Wahab takes oath as RS member for third term

New Delhi: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P V Abdul Wahab on Monday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha for a third term.

Wahab, who was first elected to the Upper House in 2004 and then in 2015, took oath in English.

He was greeted by members with thumping of desks and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "abhinandan."

Naidu also informed the House that he has received a communication from minister for parliamentary affairs that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed leader of the House by the prime minister.

Goyal, who is also the minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution as well as minister of textiles, replaced Thawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed as the governor of Karnataka.

Goyal was deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha under Gehlot.