Weekend lockdown to continue, no more relaxations in Kerala

Kerala government has decided to maintain the prevailing lockdown restrictions and category-wise exemptions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The government has also decided to impose full lockdown on July 24, 25 with the same guidelines issued during the earlier phase of lockdowns on weekends.

"The present categorisation of Local Self-government Institution (LSGI) regions based on the seven-day average test positivity rate (TPR) shall continue. Exemptions and restrictions already applicable to the respective category areas will continue. No additional relaxations shall be granted anywhere under any circumstances," the order issued by the government on Tuesday read.

Collectors of districts have been told to identify and demarcate micro-containment zones in all their jurisdictions regardless of the categorisation of the LSGI regions, and enforce stringent restrictions to bring down the new cases, it said.

The Health Department has also been directed to conduct a mass testing campaign on Friday (July 23) with three lakh tests with a special focus on those districts where the test positivity rate was above 10 per cent, the order read.

"Further, the number of daily tests shall also be enhanced immediately to the peak testing capacity for the effective containment of the pandemic," it said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the COVID-19 restrictions already in place would continue for another week as the average test positive rate was still above 10 per cent.

The decision follows the Supreme Court's bashing of the Left government's decision to lift all restrictions ahead of the Bakrid festival.

The apex court had warned the government of action if the curbs were eased as it could worsen the COVID situation.

