20,624 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.67L tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 20,624 new COVID cases and 16,865 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,64,500.

So far, 32,08,969 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 19,487 contracted the virus through contact while 112 came from outside the state 98 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,67,579 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,72,17,010 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 12.31.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Palakkad districts reported the most cases - 3474, 2693 and 2209 respectively.

A total of 80 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 16,781.

There are currently 4,55,078 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,26,640 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,438 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 3,474 (contact cases - 3,360)

Thrissur - 2,693 (2,680)

Palakkad - 2,209 (1,587)

Kozhikode - 2,113 (2,090)

Ernakulam - 2,072 (2,025)

Kollam - 1,371 (1,366)

Kannur - 1,243 (1,176)

Alappuzha - 1,120 (1,106)

Kottayam - 1,111 (1,045)

Thiruvananthapuram - 969 (879)

Kasaragod - 715 (693)

Pathanamthitta - 629 (602)

Wayanad - 530 (515)

Idukki - 375 (363)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 2,655

Thrissur - 2,432

Kozhikode - 1,689

Kollam - 1,428

Palakkad - 1,295

Alappuzha - 1,278

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,266

Ernakulam - 1,135

Kannur - 844

Kottayam - 841

Kasaragod - 801

Pathanamthitta - 469

Wayanad - 407

Idukki - 325