First dose of vaccine to all above 18 by Sept end: Health Minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government plans to give the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all those who are above 18 years of age by September end, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was chairing an emergency meeting of the Health Department officials here on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 containment measures being taken in view of the threat posed by a possible third wave.

The minister directed the Health Department officials to intensify the vaccination drive by preparing a Vaccine Administration Plan at the district level.

She also wanted the administration of vaccines among the maximum number of people in view of the daily increase in COVID-19 cases. Steps should be taken to avoid any kind of delay in implementing the vaccination plan. She said a way out for the syringe shortage was found.

According to Veena George, the Central Government had offered 1.1 crore doses of vaccines to the State. But she sought more allocation of vaccines from the Central Government's pool to meet the demand in the State.

Even though the intensity of the pandemic attack has come down in the State, efforts should be maintained to keep in check the death rate. The hospitals in the hospital should be prepared to face any eventuality.

She reminded everyone that there was every chance of pandemic cases going up in the State once the Onam festivities ended.

She wanted proper monitoring of those who are under home isolation. Such patients should be admitted to hospitals for specialised treatment.

While asking everyone to desist from indulging in self-treatment, the minister said that those, who show symptoms and those who come into contact with COVID-19 patients, should strictly undergo KOVID-19 tests.

In the event of anyone getting inflicted with the pandemic after attending any public meeting, all those who have attended the programme should be tested for COVID-19.

She said steps had been taken to spruce up facilities in intensive care units (ICUs). More Oxygen beds and ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are put in place.

More facilities in paediatric wards in government hospitals were enforced as part of meeting requirements to face any occurrence of a Third Wave, targeting children.

Veena said that government hospitals in the State were also focusing on non-COVID-19 treatment.

Those who attended the meeting were Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Dr Asha Thomas, Principal Secretary Dr Rajan Khobragade, NHM State Mission Director Dr Rathan U. Kelkar, Kerala Medical Service and Corporation Limited (KMSCL) Managing Director Balamurali, the Health Department Director, the Medical Education Director, the Health Department Additional Directors, the Deputy Directors, the District Medical Officers, the District Programme Managers, the District Surveillance Officers and the RCH officers.