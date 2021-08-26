Kollam: As the verdict in the sensational Uthra murder case, wherein a snake was let loose on the woman by her husband, is awaited, the investigators have released a chilling video of a rarely tried scientific test. The footage shows a real snake being baited with a human dummy and the reptile striking the moving object.

The visuals of the dummy trial conducted by the Crime Branch was released on Thursday.

The dummy trial, which involved a snake biting the dummy, was conducted at the Forest Department's Training Institute at Arippa, Kollam.

The prosecution had submitted the video footage as evidence to the court earlier this month.

Uthra, a native of Anchal in Kollam, was killed her husband Sooraj in May 2020. Sooraj killed Uthra using a poisonous snake to get rid of her without losing out on dowry, as per the probe team's findings.

The dummy trial was undertaken to gather scientific evidence that the snakebite was induced and not natural.

Kollam Crime Branch (Rural Police) had filed the chargesheet in the case, booking Sooraj under various sections of IPC for murder, attempt to murder, and destruction of evidence.

The court is likely to produce a verdict in the case during its next hearing on Friday.