19,622 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.17L tests on Monday

Kerala reported 19,622 new COVID cases and 22,563 recoveries on Monday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,09,493.
So far, 37,96,317 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 18,436 contracted the virus through contact while 62 came from outside the state and 63 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 3,13,92,529 samples have been sent for testing.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 16.74.
Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3177, 2315 and 1916 respectively.
A total of 132 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 20,673.
There are currently 5,39,097 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 5,08,271 are under home or institutional quarantine while 30,826 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thrissur - 3,177 (contact cases - 3,164)
Ernakulam - 2,315 (2,268)
Kozhikode - 1,916 (1,869)
Palakkad - 1,752 (1,082)
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,700 (1,596)
Kollam - 1,622 (1,610)
Malappuram - 1,526 (1,458)
Alappuzha - 1,486 (1,445)
Kannur - 1,201 (1,111)
Kottayam - 1,007 (950)
Pathanamthitta - 634 (624)
Idukki - 504 (497)
Wayanad - 423 (414)
Kasaragod - 359 (348)
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram- 1409
Kollam-2595
Pathanamthitta-775
Alappuzha-1246
Kottayam -1601
Idukki- 559
Ernakulam-2477
Thrissur- 2662
Palakkad- 2392
Malappuram-2757
Kozhikode-2404
Wayanad- 680
Kannur- 615
Kasragod- 391