29,322 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.63L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 29,322 new COVID cases and 22,938 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,46,437.

So far, 38,83,186 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 27,874 contracted the virus through contact while 79 came from outside the state and 118 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,63,691 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,20,65,533 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 17.91.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3530, 3435 and 3344 respectively.

A total of 131 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 21,280.

There are currently 5,78,704 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,45,246 are under home or institutional quarantine while 33,458 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 3,530 (contact cases - 3,505)

Ernakulam - 3,435 (3,368)

Kozhikode - 3,344 (3,282)

Kollam - 2,957 (2,950)

Malappuram - 2,736 (2,683)

Palakkad - 2,545 (1,708)

Alappuzha - 2,086 (2,055)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,878 (1,742)

Kottayam - 1,805 (1,730)

Kannur - 1,490 (1,401)

Pathanamthitta - 1,078 (1,058)

Wayanad - 1,003 (982)

Idukki - 961 (942)

Kasaragod - 474 (468)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,619

Kollam - 3,109

Pathanamthitta - 442

Alappuzha - 912

Kottayam - 2,834

Idukki - 601

Ernakulam - 2,321

Thrissur - 2,803

Palakkad - 2,758

Malappuram - 1,493

Kozhikode - 1,635

Wayanad - 256

Kannur - 1,707

Kasaragod - 448