Kerala can achieve total vaccination by Dec, but what all can hamper it

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will be able to complete vaccination against COVID-19 by December if both the State and Central governments work towards achieving the goal.

Around 2.87 crore people, above the age of 18, need to be vaccinated. So far, 2.15 crore people have been given the first dose and 80 lakh given both doses. The total number of doses now required is around 2.79 crore. If 70 lakh doses can be administered per month, the vaccination drive can be completed in four months.

Kerala administered 88 lakh doses of vaccine in August. If the Centre supplies adequate vaccines, this goal can be achieved in November itself.

Estimated time to finish first dose



To complete the first dose vaccination, the State needs 72 lakh doses more. Going by the current pace of vaccination, this can be completed in 25-30 days. But over 10 lakh people are reportedly reluctant to take the vaccine. There are also concerns that vaccine hesitancy even among those aged above 60 could increase the fatality rate.



Stock issues if children too are vaccinated



But if the Centre decides to start the vaccination of those below the age of 18 in October, the goal of achieving complete vaccination would be further delayed. Even if the vaccination of this age group is restricted to those above 12, over 20 lakh will have to be given both doses each.



The booster shots could be started by January. But the central government is yet to issue guidelines on this.