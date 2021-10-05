RPF nabs three accused of robbery aboard Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Express

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railway police on Monday said they have arrested three accused of robbery on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express on September 12.

Shoukath Ali (50), Khayam (47) and Subair (50), all natives of West Bengal, were held in Mumbai, said the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"The victims had said Khayam had forced them to eat their dinner suspected to be laced with drugs. We identified his name in another similar crime at Nagercoil station. Later, a special team was formed and we went to Kolkata where the accused were residing as per information. We found they have gone to Agra and we followed them there," Abhilash David, who led the team, told reporters.

The RPF team came to know that the accused have boarded Mangala Express with a ticket to Ernakulam.

"We reached Mumbai and boarded the same Mangala Express and identified them and apprehended them," the RPF said. The three were brought to Thiruvananthapuram this morning.

The accused told the RPF that they had sold the stolen gold in Kolkata.

Three women passengers were allegedly drugged and robbed of their valuables on September 12 during their travel by the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Nizamuddin Express.

Railway police had said the incident came to light when the three missed their respective stations to alight and woke up disoriented when the train reached the Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram.