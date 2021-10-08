COVID-19: 10,944 cases in Kerala on Friday, death toll crosses 26K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 10,944 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 47,74,639.

As many as 12,922 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 46,31,330.

The active cases touched 1,16,645, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 95,510 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.46 per cent.

With 120 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 26,072.

Of the positive cases, 61 were health workers, while 43 had come from outside the state and 10,397 infected through contact. The source of infection of 443 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,495

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,482

Thrissur - 1,311

Kozhikode - 913

Kottayam - 906

Malappuram - 764

Kannur - 688

Kollam - 672

Alappuzha - 627

Pathanamthitta - 557

Palakkad - 548

Idukki - 432

Wayanad - 389

Kasaragod - 160

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,71,196 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,56,899 are under home or institutional quarantine and 14,135 are in hospitals.

892 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

There are are 332 wards in 227 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 93.2 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 8 and 43.4 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date. More than 97 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 61 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said. It further said that only 10.5 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.