Crime Branch takes DGP Anil Kanth's statement on Monson's visit to police headquarters

Kochi: The Crime Branch on Tuesday recorded the statement of DGP Anil Kanth on the cheating case in which self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was arrested last month.

His statement was recorded as Mavunkal had paid a visit to the police headquarters.

Crime Branch had requested Lokanath Behera, ADGP Manoj Abraham and Traffic IG G Laxmana to give their statements in writing on Monday.

Behera was asked about his visit to Monson's so-called antique museum.

IG Laxmana's statement was taken amid allegations that he had used his official position to intervene in complaints against Monson. ADGP Manoj Abraham was also asked to give statements regarding his visit to the fake antique dealer's home.

A native of Cherthala, Monson, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested last month by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police probing complaints that he had swindled Rs 10 crore from several people.

The victims claimed that they lost Rs 10 crore in their dealings with Monson, who allegedly earned their trust using his high-profile contacts, including politicians, top IPS officers and bureaucrats.