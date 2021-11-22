Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala clocks 3,698 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths on Monday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2021 06:06 PM IST
PTI11_17_2021_000059B
A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of passengers at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 3,698 fresh coronavirus infections and 180 deaths on Monday, taking the caseload to 5,104,702 and the toll to 37,675.

With 7,515 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 50,12,301 and the active cases dropped to 54,091, an official release said.

District-wise positive cases reported in last 24 hours:

  • Kozhikode – 724
  • Ernakulam – 622
  • Thiruvananthapuram – 465
  • Kollam – 348
  • Thrissur – 247
  • Kottayam – 228
  • Kannur – 200
  • Malappuram – 179
  • Idukki – 162
  • Alappuzha – 151
  • Wayanad – 119
  • Palakkad – 115
  • Pathanamthitta – 110
  • Kasaragod – 28

District-wise recoveries:

  • Thiruvananthapuram – 1,305
  • Ernakulam – 963
  • Thrissur – 858
  • Kottayam – 816
  • Kozhikode – 667
  • Idukki – 524
  • Kollam – 469
  • Kannur – 431
  • Pathanamthitta – 401
  • Malappuram – 335
  • Palakkad – 285
  • Wayanad – 253
  • Alappuzha – 176
  • Kasaragod – 32

Of the 180 deaths, 75 were reported over the last few days and 105 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 45,190 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 13 were health workers, 15 from outside the State and 3,432 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 238.

There are currently 1,88,979 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,83,929 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,050 in hospitals, added the release.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.