Kerala clocks 3,698 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 3,698 fresh coronavirus infections and 180 deaths on Monday, taking the caseload to 5,104,702 and the toll to 37,675.

With 7,515 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 50,12,301 and the active cases dropped to 54,091, an official release said.

District-wise positive cases reported in last 24 hours:

Kozhikode – 724

Ernakulam – 622

Thiruvananthapuram – 465

Kollam – 348

Thrissur – 247

Kottayam – 228

Kannur – 200

Malappuram – 179

Idukki – 162

Alappuzha – 151

Wayanad – 119

Palakkad – 115

Pathanamthitta – 110

Kasaragod – 28

District-wise recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 1,305

Ernakulam – 963

Thrissur – 858

Kottayam – 816

Kozhikode – 667

Idukki – 524

Kollam – 469

Kannur – 431

Pathanamthitta – 401

Malappuram – 335

Palakkad – 285

Wayanad – 253

Alappuzha – 176

Kasaragod – 32

Of the 180 deaths, 75 were reported over the last few days and 105 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 45,190 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 13 were health workers, 15 from outside the State and 3,432 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 238.

There are currently 1,88,979 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,83,929 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,050 in hospitals, added the release.