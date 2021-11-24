COVID-19: 4,280 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, TPR at 8.74%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,280 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 48,916 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 8.74 per cent.
After 5,379 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 51,302. Among them, only 7.3 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.
COVID fatalities reached 38,353, after 273 previously undocumented deaths and 35 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
The state has reported 51,13,954 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,23,658 recovered.
Of the positive cases, 23 were health workers, while 27 had come from outside the state and 3,956 infected through contact. The source of infection of 274 among them is unknown.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 838
Ernakulam - 825
Thrissur - 428
Kozhikode - 387
Kottayam - 327
Kollam - 286
Wayanad - 209
Palakkad - 203
Kannur - 194
Pathanamthitta - 167
Idukki - 144
Alappuzha - 137
Malappuram - 101
Kasaragod - 34
Vaccination and quarantine
Till Friday, 95.8 per cent (2,56,09,911) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 62 per cent (1,65,57,201) received both the doses.
As of now, a total of 1,80,316 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,75,361 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,955 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 305. people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.
There are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.