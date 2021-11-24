COVID-19: 4,280 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, TPR at 8.74%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,280 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 48,916 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 8.74 per cent.

After 5,379 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 51,302. Among them, only 7.3 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 38,353, after 273 previously undocumented deaths and 35 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,13,954 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,23,658 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 23 were health workers, while 27 had come from outside the state and 3,956 infected through contact. The source of infection of 274 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 838

Ernakulam - 825

Thrissur - 428

Kozhikode - 387

Kottayam - 327

Kollam - 286

Wayanad - 209

Palakkad - 203

Kannur - 194

Pathanamthitta - 167

Idukki - 144

Alappuzha - 137

Malappuram - 101

Kasaragod - 34

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 95.8 per cent (2,56,09,911) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 62 per cent (1,65,57,201) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,80,316 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,75,361 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,955 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 305. people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

There are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.