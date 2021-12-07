Personal vengeance, not political motive reason for Sandeep murder, say accused

Thiruvalla: The accused arrested in connection with the killing of CPM Peringara local committee secretary PB Sandeep Kumar have said that they committed murder solely due to personal animosity adding that the murder had no links to any political party.

The accused Jishnu Reghu, Pramod Prasanan, Nandu Ajith, Mohammed Faisal and Vishnu Kumar told this to the media after being produced before the Thiruvalla court on Monday. They were carried away in a police jeep soon after.

The first accused Jishnu said that he had personal issues with Sandeep adding that he left BJP a year ago. He said the act done under sudden provocation was for self-defence.

Thiruvalla First Class Judicial Magistrate Reshma Sashidharan has sent the accused in police custody for eight days. When asked by the Magistrate whether he has any complaint, Vishnu replied that there is threat to his life.

Once in police custody, the accused were taken to the Pulikeezhu police station. Then, they were taken for evidence collection to the house at Karuvatta near Haripad where they hid before the arrest.

The accused will also be taken for evidence collection to Chathankari, where the murder was committed, and the Kuttapuzha lodge in Thiruvalla where they hatched the conspiracy for murder.

Confusion over details of fourth accused

Meanwhile, the police are still confused over the whereabouts of the fourth accused.

When the fourth accused was nabbed from the Kuttapuzha lodge, the address given by him was Muhammed Faizal, Kunnil house, Maruthumpadi, Cherupuzha, Kannur. But the police later found this address to be fake.

Later, the address was found to be Manzoor, Kuttiyalan Valappil, Maimoon Nahar, Mogral, Kasargod. But the police are yet to confirm this is the real address.

Thiruvalla DySP T Rajappan told the media that the police would take the fourth accused to Kasargod and collect details.