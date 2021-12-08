COVID-19: 5,038 cases in Kerala on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,038 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 68,427 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.36 per cent.

After 4,039 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 40,959 . Among them, only 7.8 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 42,014 , after 77 previously undocumented deaths and 35 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,75,615‬‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,95,263 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53 were health workers, while 17 had come from outside the state and 4,724 infected through contact. The source of infection of 243 among them is unknown.

(to be updated)