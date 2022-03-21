Malayalam
495 new COVID cases in Kerala; active cases now 5,433

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 21, 2022 06:11 PM IST
Representational image.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 495 new COVID cases and 850 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 5,433.

So far, 64,54,022 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 462 contracted the virus through contact. Five are healthcare workers.

A total of 15,561 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 117, 79 and 68 respectively.

No COVID deaths were confirmed on Monday. The COVID death toll in the state is 67,363.

There are currently 18,024 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 17,399 are under home or institutional quarantine while 625 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 117

Thiruvananthapuram - 79

Kottayam - 68

Kozhikode - 45

Idukki - 33

Kollam - 31

Thrissur - 30

Alappuzha - 18

Malappuram - 17

Kannur - 15

Pathanamthitta - 13

Wayanad - 13

Palakkad - 12

Kasaragod - 4

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 111

Kollam - 98

Pathanamthitta - 38

Alappuzha - 42

Kottayam - 117

Idukki - 68

Ernakulam - 146

Thrissur - 58

Palakkad - 20

Malappuram - 33

Kozhikode - 53

Wayanad - 21

Kannur - 36

Kasaragod - 9

