Malayali basketball player's suicide: Relatives file harassment complaint against coach

The relatives of Malayali basketball player KC Lithara who reportedly committed suicide have filed a police complaint against her coach Ravi Singh.

The complaint filed at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Pune states that Ravi Singh used to regularly harass Lithara. She had also mentioned it to colleagues and family members.

The Railways' player had been found hanging in her flat. A suicide note was also recovered from her room.

The family has alleged that Lithara was not in good terms with her former coach and Ravi Singh allegedly harassed her by mentioning that.

During a tournament held in Kolkata, Singh allegedly grabbed her hand and she beat him for that. Later, the coach filed a complaint with the Railways against Lithara, the family members have said.

Lithara, daughter of Karunan and Lalitha of Vattoli, Vadakara had been working at the DRM Office at Danapur for the past six months.

It is understood that the relatives had requested for the post-mortem to be performed only in their presence. But the procedure was over by the time Lithara's uncle Rajeevan reached the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, the family has said.



Lithara's body will be brought to Kerala today, informed relatives.