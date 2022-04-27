Weapon used to kill RSS man Sreenivasan found near quarry in Palakkad

The Kerala police team probing the murder of RSS activist Sreenivasan on Wednesday recovered a weapon allegedly used by the killers.

The cops found the machete from near a granite quarry at Mampra, Kallekkad in Palakkad district. The weapon was wrapped in a plastic cover and hidden in a bamboo bush. The police also recovered the clothes dumped by the accused , Abdul Rahman and Firoze, after the crime.

Melamuri, where the crime took place, witnessed tense moments as RSS activists rushed towards the accused when the police took them there as part of evidence collection.

The police took the two accused to Mampra under heavy protection.

Many RSS activists had gathered at Melamuri after coming to know about the police bringing the accused there. As soon as the police jeep arrived there, the angry RSS activists rushed to them hurling abusive words at the alleged killers. The protest resulted in a minor clash between the RSS men and the police.

The police had already deployed several personnel at Melamuri since it's an RSS stronghold. The police returned after completing evidence collection procedures quickly.

The police have arrested seven people for the murder of Sreenivasan. The RSS activist was hacked to death on April 16. The arrested are activsist of the SDPI.

Sreenivasan was murdered a day after SDPI leader Subair was hacked to death allegedly by three RSS activists on April 15 in Palakkad district. Subair was killed in retaliation to the murder of RSS local leader Sanjith, who was killed allegedly by SDPI workers on November 15, 2021.

The killings and counter killings have disturbed the atmosphere of peace in Palakkad district.