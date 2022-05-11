Thrikkakara bypoll bulletin | Rajeev's allegation, Satheesan's weather report and Surendran's prediction

The ruling CPM and the opposition Congress continued to trade barbs over different issues on Tuesday even as the BJP candidate submitted his nomination for the May 31 assembly bypoll in Kerala's Thrikkakara constituency.

CPM leader and State Minister for Industries P Rajeev's allegation that the MPs belonging to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) did not try to push for the extension of the Kochi Metro rail project drew a sharp response from Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday.

Dr Jo Joseph interacts with an elderly voter during his campaign. Photo: Special arrangement

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is facing the bypoll projecting itself as a pro-development force, especially in the wake of its aggressive push for the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project. The LDF terms the UDF anti-development for its opposition to the SilverLine project, but the Congress-led front rubbishes the charge.

The opposition front in its campaign meets has been listing out the development projects it has brought to Kochi when it was in power. The projects in its list include the Cochin International Airport, Kaloor International Stadium, Goshree bridge and Kochi Metro. The UDF leaders have taunted the ruling front that it has not been able to extend the Kochi Metro to Kakkanad in the Thrikkakara constituency as planned despite being in power for six years. It was in response to this charge that Rajeev tried to blame the Congress MPs.

VD's jibe at KV Thomas

Reacting to Rajeev's comments, Satheesan on Tuesday challenged the minister to prove his charges. The Congress leader cited Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden's interventions in the Parliament seeking speedy completion of phase two of the Kochi Metro project. “Rajeev is a friend of mine. I don't like to see him make such mistakes,” Satheesan said in a taunting tone. However, his biggest taunt was aimed at his party colleague K V Thomas, who is set to campaign for the LDF in the bypoll. Thomas, who was recently stripped off all the party positions after attending a CPM event violating Congress diktat, on Tuesday told some TV channels that he would hit the campaign ground for the LDF even as reiterating that he would remain a Congressman.

Asked about this, Satheesan looked up at the sky and said, “I think it's going to rain heavily. It's already drizzling.” Satheesan moved away from TV reporters, saying that “whatever be the weather, it will not affect our campaign,” leaving reporters and his party colleagues laughing.

Satheesan's reaction was in tune with the Congress' strategy to ignore Thomas' moves. On Monday, Congress leader K Muraleedharan had said that the media was giving undue importance to Thomas.

A N Radhakrishnan arrives at collectorate to submit nomination along with prominent BJP leaders. Photo: Special arrangement

BJP's Radhakrishnan submits nomination

BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan on Tuesday submitted his nomination papers for the bypoll. He went to the collectorate to submit his papers accompanied by party leaders including state president K Surendran.

Surendran said Thrikkakara will witness a strong triangular contest. He claimed that 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' will be poll planks in Thrikkakara.

On the campaign trail

UDF candidate Uma Thomas, LDF's Dr Jo Jacob continued their door-to-door campaign on Tuesday. Thomas visited various temples and churches in and around Edappally in the morning before touring different parts of Thrikkakara west and Thrikkara north areas. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran inaugurated her election office in the evening. Senior leaders Oommen Chandy, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the UDF conventions at Poonithura, Vennala and Kadavanthra respectively.