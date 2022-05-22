Malayalam
Vismaya death: 'Maximum evidence collected,' says investigating officer on eve of verdict

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 22, 2022 06:10 PM IST
With the Additional Sessions Court, Kollam set to pronounce the verdict in the dowry-related death of Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student, the investigating officer is said they have produced sufficient evidence.

Raj Kumar P, DySP, Sasthamcotta said the evidence they have presented before the court, including digital and scientific ones, is fool-proof.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-I Sujith KN will pronounce the verdict in which Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar is the prime accused. He has been booked under various IPC sections on offenses of dowry death, dowry harassment, abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing harm and criminal intimidation.

Vismaya, 22, had been found dead at Kiran's house at Sasthamcotta on June 21, 2021.

The investigation had revealed that Vismaya had committed suicide after being repeatedly tortured over dowry. Kiran had surrendered the same day and was arrested and remanded.

The accused, who was a Motor Vehicle Inspector, was removed from service on August 6.

The police had submitted a 500-page charge sheet on September 10, 2021.

