Inquiry report blames contracting agency, PWD engineers for Koolimadu bridge collapse 

Kozhikode: The inquiry report into the collapse of three beams of the Koolimadu bridge connecting the districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram has reportedly found fault with the contracting company, and some of the officials of the PWD in charge of the supervision of the work.

The Deputy Chief Engineer (Vigilance) submitted the inquiry report to the PWD on Wednesday. PWD Secretary Ajith Kumar said that necessary action would be taken against those who were responsible for the incident on the basis of the inquiry report.

It was on May 16 that three beams of the bridge collapsed. The Assistant Executive Engineer and the Assistant Engineer in charge of the project were absent from the site when the incident occurred.

Only the workers of the Uralungal Labour Contract Society were present at the spot. At the time of such an important work of erecting the beams of the bridge, the Assistant Executive Engineer in charge of the project was away in Wayanad. He was busy organising the arts festival for engineers.

His explanation was that he did not hand the official charge to anyone else because he was on casual leave. Another excuse was that the Assistant Engineer was attending to official work at some other work site on that particular day.

The construction agency, however, clarified that beams collapsed due to the snag developed in one of the hydraulic jacks used for lifting the beams.