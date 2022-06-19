Kochi Metro: Safety Commissioner gives nod for Petta-SN Junction stretch

Kochi: The newly constructed line of the Kochi Metro between Petta and SN Junction will be soon thrown open for rail traffic. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety has given the final approval for passenger services.

A team led by Safety Commissioner Abhay Rai carried out the inspection on the Petta-SN Junction stretch earlier this month. A trial run of the Metro trains was also held. As these inspections were found to be satisfactory, the final approval has been given for the passenger services.

The Safety Commissioner also inspected the functioning of the escalators at the stations, signalling system, station control room, facilities for passengers at platforms and stations, and the fire safety equipment.

With the approval granted, the passenger services can be started. The official inauguration would be held after obtaining a convenient time of the Union Ministers and State Ministers.

The 1.8km-long Petta-SN Junction stretch was entirely constructed by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation carried out the first-phase project till Petta. The total cost of the construction, which began in October 2019, is Rs 453 crore.

With the commencing of the services on the new stretch, the Aluva-Tripunithura Metro line would be fully operational and the total number of metro stations would increase to 24. Vadakkekotta and SN Junction are the stations along the new stretch. (The work on the extension line from SN Junction to Tripunithura is progressing.)

The station at Vadakkekotta will be the biggest with an area of 4.3 lakh square feet. The SN Junction has a 95,000-sq-ft area, and of this, 29,300 sq ft will be used for commercial purposes.