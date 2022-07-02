Malayalam
PC George's wife says she's angry enough to shoot dead Kerala CM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2022 07:42 PM IST Updated: July 02, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Usha George
PC George's (right) wife Usha George addressing the media on Saturday.
Kottayam

Angered by PC George's arrest in a sexual harassment case, his wife Usha George has pointed fingers at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Usha told mediapersons that she would shoot dead the chief minister out of anger.

"I am so angry that I want to shoot him dead. I don't care if you tell him this or make it public through news channels, I say he should be shot dead. My dad's revolver is here," Usha George said.

Holding a rosary, Usha said her family has cursed the chief minister and that he would "suffer within a week". "I'll go there and meet Pinarayi Vijayan. This is Pinarayi's doing. How can you hunt a family like this?

"How can he jail that man in a sexual harassment case, he is old, we are all worried.

"Two weeks ago the complainant said he is like a father and the only person who has not misbehaved with her and now she is saying this," said Usha George.

