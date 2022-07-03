CPI says Ganesh Kumar not yet imbibed Left character

Kollam: The fight between CPI and Kerala Congress (B) leader KB Ganesh Kumar MLA within the LDF has reared its ugly head again with the former hitting out against him saying that the Pathanapuram MLA has not yet acquired the Left character.

Such a mention was found in the mandalam committee report tabled at the Pathanapuram CPI conference the other day.

It alleged that the MLA was acting in his own style without consulting anything in the LDF. This personalised style of functioning of the MLA is affecting the LDF stability in the constituency.

Because of the MLA's attitude, the LDF is not in a position to convene its mandalam committee meeting in Pathanapuram. Moreover, the good work done by the LDF Government is not getting reflected in the constituency. Ganesh Kumar has an allergy to ministers, the CPI report said.

Il also said that Ganesh Kumar tried to defeat the CPI candidates in the last panchayat polls.

The CPI report further blamed Ganesh Kumar nurtured even now the same kind of grudge against CPI workers that he had held when the party candidate fought against him in the 2001 elections.

CPM NOT SPARED: The CPI mandalam committee report did not even spare CPM.

It alleged CPM's hands in the defeat of CPI candidates in many parts of the constituency in the last local body polls.

In many places, CPM teamed up with Kerala Congress (B) to defeat CPI candidates. Rebel candidates were put up against CPI nominees. This is the reason why CPI does not have representation in many local bodies in Pathanapuram, the party mandalam committee report alleged.