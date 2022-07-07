No case against EP Jayarajan for pushing YC workers on flight: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that LDF Convener EP Jayarajan will not be charged for manhandling the Youth Congress workers on the Indigo flight.

"Since the Youth Congress activists have not filed a complaint against Jayarajan, no case has been registered against him. The charge against Jayarajan is an attempt to lessen the charges against the activists," the CM informed the Kerala Assembly.

Though two individuals had filed a case against Jayarajan via mail it was not taken into consideration as the act of defending the Chief Minister was wrongly dubbed as an assault, the CM said.

Moreover, the accused have not raised the issue to the police or court.

Two Youth Congress workers had raised slogans against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on an IndiGo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram last month in light of the allegations levelled against him by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

The duo was allegedly pushed by LDF convener EP Jayarajan.

Youth Congress workers Farzeen Majeed, Naveen Kumar and Sunith Narayanan have been listed as the first, second and third accused in the case.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 120 (B) (Conspiracy), 307 (Attempt to murder) and section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

Besides this, the YC workers were also charged under section 22 of the Aircraft (Investigation of accidents and incidents) Rules, section 11 A of the Aircraft Act and Section 3(1) (a) of the Suppression of unlawful acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.