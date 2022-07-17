Allaying concerns over the monkeypox situation in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said the samples of the close contacts of India's first patient have turned negative.

The minister said the situation was under control even as at least five districts --Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha -- remain under surveillance.

"There is no need for concern. In the latest development, the samples of the mother and brother of the patient have come negative. They had maintained close contact with the patient," said the minister.

Veena George added that helpdesks have been set up at the international airports in Thiruvananthapuram, Nedumbassery, Karipur and Kannur, where regular announcements on the viral disease will be made in English and Malayalam.

"Those with symptoms should remain inside a room with ventilation for 21 days. If symptoms surface, dial Disha at 104, 1056, 0471 2552056," the minister said.

It was on Thursday that a 35-year-old man from UAE was confirmed with monkeypox. He had arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from UAE.